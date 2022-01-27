Venezuela: Petition fell short in seeking Maduro recall vote

There was no such turnout Wednesday at several centers visited by The Associated Press in the nation’s capital, Caracas. The centers looked empty and few people on the streets were aware signatures were being collected.

“I knew about the process, but I didn’t know it was today,” said Gémini Pino, a physician who was passing near one signature center.

Groups seeking the recall had urged people not to sign after the electoral council imposed its tough conditions.

A similar attempt to recall Maduro in 2016 was suspended by the electoral council at the order of local courts.

The latest effort came after regional elections across Venezuela that saw the government win a heavy majority of local races — but lose a highly symbolic gubernatorial vote in Barinas state, the home of the late President Hugo Chavez, who founded the ruling socialist movement.

Caption A man gives his fingerprint at a table set up by the National Election Council (CNE) where people can sign a petition in favor of holding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The signatures of 20 percent of registered voter must be collected within 12 hours to request a presidential recall, a rule that Maduro's opposition criticizes as impossible. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Caption A person gives their fingerprint at a table set up by the National Election Council (CNE) where people can sign a petition in favor of holding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The signatures of 20 percent of registered voter must be collected within 12 hours to request a presidential recall, a rule that Maduro's opposition criticizes as impossible. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Caption People line up at a site set up by the National Election Council (CNE) where people can sign a petition in favor of holding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The signatures of 20 percent of registered voter must be collected within 12 hours to request a presidential recall, a CNE rule that Maduro's opposition criticizes as impossible. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)