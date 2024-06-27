Nation & World News

Venezuela advances to Copa America quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Mexico on Rondón goal

Salomón Rondón scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, and Venezuela advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with 1-0 victory over Mexico
Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ – Associated Press


INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Salomón Rondón scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, and Venezuela advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with 1-0 victory over Mexico on Wednesday night.

Venezuela, which opened with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, is assured finishing among the top two in Group B. Mexico began with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica and has three points along with Ecuador, which defeated the winless Reggae Boyz 3-1 earlier Wednesday.

Mexico plays Ecuador at Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, and needs a victory to advance. Venezuela faces already eliminated Jamaica at Austin, Texas.

Venezuela ended a 13-game winless streak against El Tri.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus awarded the penalty kick when Julián Quiñoned shoved Jon Aramburu in the penalty area.

Rondón sent his kick to the right of goalkeeper Julio González, who jumped left, and Rondón got his 42nd goal in 107 international appearances. His scoring total is almost double that of Juan Arango, second among Venezuelans with 23.

Mexico was awarded a penalty kick for a handball by Miguel Navarro on Jorge Sánchez’s shot but Rafael Romo leapt to his right to push Orbelín Pineda’s penalty kick wide in the 87th minute.

While the Vinotinto reached the quarterfinals for the third time in four tournaments, Mexico is on the verge of first-round elimination for the third time in its last four Copa America trips.

Under Argentinian coach Fernando Batista, the Venezuelans have just two losses in their last 15 matches, to Italy and Colombia.

Mexico’s midfield was without Edson Álvarez, who injured a hamstring against Jamaica and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Venezuela's Miguel Navarro, left, and Yefferson Soteldo celebrate after beating 1-0 Mexico during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Mexico's Johan Vasquez, lett, vies for possession against Venezuela's Eduard Bello during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez eyes the ball during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Venezuela, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A mexican fan waits for the start of a Copa America Group B soccer match against Venezuela, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Mexico's Julian Quinonez, left, heads the ball against Venezuela's Yangel Herrera during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mexico's Johan Vasquez, right, challenges Venezuela's Salomon Rondon during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon, top, heads the ball over Mexico's Luis Romo during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Venezuela's Eduard Bello, right, is defended by Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga during a Copa America Group B soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

