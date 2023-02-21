BreakingNews
Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player after he was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment on Monday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death was pending following his death on Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

Las Vegas police Officer Robert Wicks said an investigation of Keeler's unexpected death remained open pending coroner and detective findings.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom announced Keeler's death on Monday, saying that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers University, he stood out to coaches as "an incredible person, student and teammate."

Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.

UNLV was waiting for more information about Keeler's death, Rebels football spokesman Mark Wallington said. A memorial service was not immediately scheduled.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves’ Michael Soroka is resilient, but latest injury like ‘kick in the groin’ 1h ago

Credit: iFolio

4 Yellow Jackets’ NIL deal with Atlanta tech firm iFolio ‘what NIL was meant to be’
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Austin Riley using mental skills coach in hopes of raising performance
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United acquires money in trade with Orlando
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United acquires money in trade with Orlando
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter enters hospice care. What is it?
4m ago
'Forever a Spartan': Funeral held for Michigan State victim
4m ago
US to limit asylum to migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
11m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top