Vedder Cup at stake when Padres face Mariners as part of Pearl Jam singer's charity drive

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.
This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.
The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Bryce Elder’s struggles continuing in Braves spring training
Bryce Elder’s search for his All-Star form of 2023 continues.
Braves’ Spencer Strider: Rehab ‘a really seamless process so far’
Strider threw two simulated innings, throwing 15 pitches against Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzue Albies before taking a break in the dugout and then throwing another 15.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?