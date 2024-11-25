Vatican to install a webcam at St. Peter's tomb as part technological outreach for Holy Year

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St. Peter's tomb remotely as part of the Vatican's technological outreach with its far-flung flock during the upcoming Holy Year.

Pope Francis will inaugurate a webcam on Dec. 2 to be installed beneath the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Another webcam will be placed on the basilica’s Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it.