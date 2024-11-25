Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Vatican to install a webcam at St. Peter's tomb as part technological outreach for Holy Year

Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St. Peter’s tomb via a webcam as part of the Vatican’s upcoming Holy Year
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
22 minutes ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St. Peter's tomb remotely as part of the Vatican's technological outreach with its far-flung flock during the upcoming Holy Year.

Pope Francis will inaugurate a webcam on Dec. 2 to be installed beneath the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Another webcam will be placed on the basilica’s Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it.

The link will provide “symbolic access” to those who cannot make the journey, the Vatican said on Monday.

The 2025 Jubilee is a once-every-quarter-century event that is expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to Rome. Francis will official open the basilica’s Holy Door on Christmas Eve.

In another aspect of the Vatican’s communications outreach during the Holy Year, officials announced a new magazine featuring a section in which Francis responds to reader questions, including one from a grandmother concerned over children's decision to not have her grandchildren baptized.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Pope Francis leaves after he presided over a mass on the occasion of the Youth Day, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope to make late Italian teenager Carlo Acutis the first millennial saint on April 27
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pope warns the Vatican pension fund needs urgent reform as employees demand transparency
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Abuse survivors urge the Vatican to globalize the zero-tolerance policy it approved in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Foreign ministers meet in Italy for the last G7 of the Biden administration13m ago
Week 12 was filled with sloppy play, especially on special teams: Analysis14m ago
Here’s where ceasefire talks in the war between Israel and Hezbollah have been stuck27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas