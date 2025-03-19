Nation & World News
Vatican says Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical help to breathe as his health improves

Pope Francis’s condition has continued to improve and he no longer needs to use noninvasive mechanical ventilation to help him breathe at night
People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ' condition continued to improve Wednesday and he hasn't needed to use the mechanical ventilation mask to help him breathe, the Vatican said in signalling further progress in his recovery from double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff is also reducing his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin. His pneumonia infection, while not completely eliminated, is under control, the Holy See press office said.

Francis concelebrated Mass on Wednesday, which is an important feast day for the Catholic Church and is the anniversary of his installation as pope 12 years ago.

Francis has been at Rome's Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14 for a complex lung infection that turned into pneumonia in both lungs. He has been receiving respiratory and physical therapy to help strengthen his lungs.

For two nights in a row, he hasn't needed to use the noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask, which pumps oxygen into his lungs, and doctors said its use had been "suspended." Francis was put on the ventilation mask after he suffered a spate of respiratory crises in late February and early March during which he was unable to expel the mucus and fluid that had accumulated in his lungs.

Suspending use of the mask means Francis' lungs are working harder and better on their own.

The Vatican is also again reducing its medical updates as Francis slowly continues his recovery, with the next one not expected before Monday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella commemorated the 12th anniversary of Francis’ installation as pope by sending him a letter praising his initiatives as pope. Mattarella offered best wishes for the continuation of his pontificate and “all the more heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A woman casts her shadow as she prays for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Candles and flowers for Pope Francis are laid in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

