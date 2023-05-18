Vatican recalls stamp celebrating Portugal's colonial empire after complaints

The controversy is particularly acute given the Vatican only in March formally repudiated the "Doctrine of Discovery," the theories backed by 15th-century "papal bulls" that legitimized Spain and Portugal's colonial-era conquests and seizures of lands in Africa and the Americas.

Francis, history’s first Latin American pope, has apologized repeatedly to Native peoples for colonial-era crimes and abuses committed by Catholic missionaries.

Italian media quoted a Vatican-based Portuguese bishop, Carlos Azevedo, as saying the stamp was in “poor taste” and not reflective of Francis’ message of brotherhood.

“Certainly Pope Francis doesn’t identify with this nationalist image that contradicts universal fraternity as well as his magisterium,” Azevedo was quoted as saying.

Francis is due to travel to Lisbon in August to close out World Youth Day, the weeklong youth rally that St. John Paul II launched to energize young Catholics in their faith. The event, which usually occurs every three years, was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

Salazar governed Portugal from the 1930s to 1968 and died in 1970. A 1974 military coup toppled the dictatorship, opening the way for Portugal to pull out of unpopular wars in its African colonies and grant them independence.