Vatican: Pope to visit Iraq in March, pandemic permitting

In mid-2019, Francis told Catholic aid agencies that he planned on traveling to Iraq in 2020.

At that time, the pope expressed hope that Iraq could build its future peacefully in the "shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers.”

Iraq was one of the view countries whose visit eluded globe-trotting Pope John Paul II. While then ailing, he had wanted to go to Iraq in 1999, but, according to the Vatican, the pilgrimage never happened because then-dictator Saddam Hussein postponed it.

Qaraqosh is a big Christian town on the Nineveh plains that had emptied entirely when the Islamic State group took over Mosul. An order of nuns runs a nursery school there now for 130 children, according to the Italian Catholic bishops conference.

Irbil is largely Kurdish, with some Turkmen and Christian communities.

Mosul is majority Sunni Arab.

Balint Szlanko contributed to this report.