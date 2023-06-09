BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
X

Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 18 minutes ago
The Vatican says Pope Francis is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working Friday, following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

After a restful night, Francis had breakfast and read the newspapers from his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. He quoted doctors as saying Francis' condition was “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth.”

The pontiff spent the afternoon in prayer and at work, and took Holy Communion in the evening, the Vatican said. His IV has been removed.

"Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages that he continues to receive in these hours,'' the Vatican said, especially from hospitalized children who have been sending him drawings.

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians 6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
23m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
4h ago
The Latest
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
7m ago
White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war...
9m ago
Trump indictment unsealed in documents case I Live updates
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
10h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top