X

Vatican: Pope has good night in hospital despite infection

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
2 hours ago
A Vatican official says Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection, a Vatican official said Thursday.

Further medical updates were expected later in the day. Francis was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, does not have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said. His audiences were canceled through Friday.

Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it wasn’t clear how his medical condition would affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances, which include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and finally Easter Sunday on April 9.

His hospitalization was the first since Francis had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed and spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally. But in a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had “returned.”

Before he was admitted to the hospital Wednesday, the pope had appeared in relatively good form during his regularly scheduled general audience, though he grimaced strongly while getting in and out of the “popemobile.”

Francis has used a wheelchair for over a year due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture, though he had been walking more with a cane of late.

Francis has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he didn’t respond well to general anesthesia during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
18h ago

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights
5h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
11h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State’s Abdur-Rahim leaving for South Florida job
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy
5m ago
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
6m ago
Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Georgia State Legislature
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
19h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top