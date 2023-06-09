X

Vatican: Pope doing well after surgery, has another good night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Vatican says Pope Francis has had a second good night in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis had a second good night in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

The Holy See press office said early Friday that further medical updates were expected later in the day. The Vatican has said Francis’ condition is stable and his post-operative recovery deemed normal.

The 86-year-old Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Anger grows as Georgia panel further cuts diversity from teacher prep rules9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
14h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief, in sign of...
39m ago
Governor: Three wounded as drone strikes building in Russian border city
42m ago
In Zimbabwe, announcement of election date triggers both hope and despair
44m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
16h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top