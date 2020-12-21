Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

In its statement, the Vatican explained that obtaining vaccines that do not pose an ethical dilemma is not always possible. It cited circumstances in countries “where vaccines without ethical problems are not made available to physicians and patients” or where special storage or transport conditions make their distribution more difficult.

In reassuring faithful Catholics that getting a COVID-19 vaccine would not violate religious doctrine, the Vatican also noted that while various vaccines might be distributed in a country, “health authorities do not allow citizens to choose the vaccine with which to be inoculated." In those cases, it is morally acceptable to receive vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses, the Vatican said.

The Vatican said the vaccines used cell lines “drawn from tissue obtained from two abortions that occurred in the last century.”

The Vatican hasn’t said if and when Francis would be vaccinated nor which vaccine he might receive.

