Vatican No 2 confirms Russia-Ukraine peace mission plans

“You can imagine that in this meeting we didn’t only talk about Little Red Riding Hood, right?” Francis replied.

He repeated his willingness to do whatever it takes to end the war. “Also, there is a mission going on now, but it is not public yet. Let’s see how ... When it is public I will talk about it,” he said.

Parolin confirmed Francis' comments, though he spoke of a “mission” in the future tense, not of one already underway.

Parolin's comments came as Francis on Wednesday greeted the current foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Anthony, at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square. Parolin stressed that Anthony was in the Vatican as part of regular contacts between the two churches and that his presence was unrelated to the peace mission.

The Vatican has a tradition of diplomatic neutrality and working behind the scenes to end conflicts, and Francis has tried to not antagonize Moscow in his repeated expressions of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Last week, before Francis went to Hungary, Ukraine's prime minister called on the pontiff and asked his help in particular to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP