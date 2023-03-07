X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vatican 'donating' its own 3 Parthenon sculptures to Greece

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
The Vatican and Greece have finalized a deal for the return of three sculpture fragments from the Parthenon that have been in the collection of the Vatican Museums for two centuries

ROME (AP) — The Vatican and Greece finalized a deal Tuesday for the return of three sculpture fragments from the Parthenon that have been in the collection of the Vatican Museums for two centuries, the latest case of a Western museum bowing to demands for restitution.

The Vatican has termed the return an ecumenical "donation" to the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, not necessarily a state-to-state transfer. But it nevertheless puts pressure on the British Museum to conclude a deal with Greece over the fate of its much bigger collection of Parthenon sculptures.

The head of the Vatican city-state, Cardinal Fernando Vergez, signed an agreement to implement the “donation” during a private Vatican Museums ceremony with Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and a representative of the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, His Beatitude Ieronymos II.

The envoy, Father Emmanuel Papamikroulis, told The Associated Press that the Greek Orthodox Church and archbishop were grateful to Pope Francis for the deal.

"It has taken place at a difficult time for our country, and it will hopefully provide some sense of pride and happiness. I hope this initiative is followed by others,” he said in a telephone interview from the Vatican, where he was touring the gardens after the signing ceremony.

“This initiative does help heal wounds of the past and it demonstrates that when Christian leaders work together, they can resolve issues in a practical way," Papamikroulis added.

The fragments are expected to arrive in Athens later this month, with a March 24 ceremony planned to receive them.

The British Museum has refused decades of appeals from Greece to return its much larger collection of Parthenon sculptures, which have been a centerpiece of the museum since 1816.

Earlier this month, however, the chair of the British Museum said the U.K. and Greece were working on a deal that would see his institution's Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens.

The 5th century B.C. sculptures are mostly remnants of a 160-meter-long (520-foot) frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom.

Much of the frieze and the temple’s other sculptural decoration were lost in a 17th-century bombardment, and about half the remaining works were removed in the early 19th century by a British diplomat, Lord Elgin.

___

Gatopoulos contributed from Athens.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive18m ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
3h ago

Credit: DONNAPERMELL.COM

Black women filmmakers find greater opportunity in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: DONNAPERMELL.COM

Black women filmmakers find greater opportunity in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Senate passes bill to limit treatment for transgender youth
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
6m ago
Appeals court restores promoter's lawsuit against FIFA
8m ago
Chinese minister warns of conflict unless US changes course
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
21h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
22h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top