Vatican faults others for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis

The findings accused bishops dead and alive of turning a blind eye to his misconduct and said the charismatic McCarrick simply ignored informal restrictions ordered up in 2006 after Pope Benedict XVI, receiving yet another alarming report, decided not to investigate or sanction him seriously.

Significantly, the report greatly undermined allegations that Francis was at fault for the McCarrick scandal that were lodged in 2018 by a former Vatican ambassador to the U.S. The report actually provided evidence that the ambassador, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, was part of the cover-up.

The report said Francis never lifted or modified Benedict's informal restrictions on McCarrick, as Vigano claimed, because the restrictions were never enforced in the first place. The report provided evidence that Vigano was well aware during Benedict's papacy that McCarrick had ignored the restrictions, admitting in a 2012 letter to the Vatican that its written admonition to McCarrick “is a dead letter."

“Pope Francis had heard only that there had been allegations and rumors related to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick’s appointment to Washington,” the report said. “Believing that the allegations had already been reviewed and rejected by Pope John Paul II, and well aware that McCarrick was active during the papacy of Benedict XVI, Pope Francis did not see the need to alter the approach that had been adopted.”

Francis changed course after a former altar boy came forward in 2017, alleging McCarrick groped him when he was a teenager during preparations for Christmas Mass in 1971 and 1972 in New York. The allegation was the first solid claim against McCarrick involving a minor and triggered the canonical trial that resulted in his defrocking.

McCarrick now lives in a residence for priests as a layman. His lawyer, Barry Coburn, declined to comment.

Vigano on Tuesday blasted the Vatican report as “further proof of the corruption and bad faith of those who for too long have been silent, made denials and turned their gaze elsewhere, who today must be held accountable.”

The report contains heartbreaking testimony from people who tried to raise the alarm about McCarrick’s inappropriate behavior, including with children, in the mid-1980s.

One woman identified only as “Mother 1” told investigators she sent a series of anonymous letters to U.S. Catholic leaders, warning about McCarrick. She described how she once discovered McCarrick, a family friend, with his hands rubbing her two sons’ inner thighs in the living room. “It was more than strange. It was abnormal. I almost dropped the casserole dish I was holding in my hands.” Her letters went unheeded.

While the findings provided new details about what the Vatican knew and when, it didn’t directly blame or admit that the church's internal “old boys club" culture allowed McCarrick’s behavior to continue unchecked. Cardinals and bishops have long been considered beyond reproach and claims of homosexual behavior are used to discredit or blackmail prelates, so often are dismissed as rumor. There also has been a widespread but unspoken tolerance of sexually active men in what is supposed to be a celibate priesthood.

The church has long considered sex by priests with other adult men or women as sinful but consensual, with flags only raised in recent years when minors were involved.

But the McCarrick scandal, which erupted during the #MeToo era, demonstrated that adult seminarians and priests can be sexually victimized by superiors because of the power imbalance. And yet the church’s legal system has had no real way to address such abuse of authority.

James Grein, whose testimony that McCarrick abused him for two decades starting when he was 11 was key to McCarrick’s downfall, said he was pleased the report was finally released. He said he was hopeful it would bring some relief as well as a chance to “clean” up the church.

“There are so many people suffering out there because of one man,” Grein said. “He’s destroyed me and he’s destroyed thousands of other lives. ... It’s time that the Catholic Church comes clean with all of its destruction.”

The bishops of the four U.S. dioceses where McCarrick served — Metuchen and Newark, N.J., New York and Washington — welcomed the report, despite the shame the scandal has brought and the pain McCarrick caused his victims.

“Like everyone else, I am disgusted and appalled by what has taken place,” Metuchen Bishop James Checchio said.

He lamented that his diocese’s founding in 1981, with McCarrick as its first bishop, would “always be associated with the history of Theodore McCarrick and the culture of abuse, silence and shame that was allowed to perpetuate in the dark corners of our past.”

Francis commissioned the report after Vigano issued a blistering expose of the two-decade McCarrick cover-up in 2018, naming about two dozen U.S. and Vatican officials who knew of his misconduct but failed to effectively sanction him.

Vigano cited former seminarians who described the harassment and abuse they endured while “Uncle Ted,” as McCarrick liked to call himself, was their bishop in New Jersey, and they were forced to sleep in his bed during weekend trips to his beach house.

Vigano’s most explosive claim was that Francis himself lifted “sanctions" imposed by Benedict and made McCarrick a trusted adviser. Vigano demanded Francis resign, claiming he had warned the pope in 2013 that McCarrick had “corrupted generations of seminarians and priests.”

Several of Vigano’s central assertions were confirmed, but others were disproved. The report rejected Vigano's claims involving Francis outright: “No records support Vigano’s account and evidence as to what he said is sharply disputed.”

The summary also cites a previously unreported case in which Vigano in 2012 failed to act on Vatican instructions to investigate new claims against McCarrick by a Brazilian-born New Jersey priest.

The report drew on documents from Vatican departments, U.S. dioceses and seminaries and the Vatican’s U.S. Embassy. Investigators interviewed 90 people, including McCarrick’s victims, former seminarians and priests, and officials from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, at the end of his general audience. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2005 file photo, President Bush, left, laughs with Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick Archbishop of Washington, D.C., center, and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, right, as they walk out of St. Matthew's Cathedral after attending the 52th Annual Red Mass in Washington. The Red Mass is held on the Sunday prior to the opening of the Supreme Court's session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsvais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsvais

FILE - In this April 14, 2005 file photo, an aide covers the head of Washington, D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick during a Mass in St. Nereus and Achilleus Church in Rome. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/ Alessandra Tarantino, File) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Cardinal James Francis Stafford, left, Pontifical Council for the Laity at the Vatican, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick of Washington, D.C., center, and United States Catholic Bishops' Conference President Wilton Gregory of Belleville, Ill., attend a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and US cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File) Credit: Pier Paolo Cito Credit: Pier Paolo Cito

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Cardinal James Francis Stafford, left, head of the Pontifical Council for Laymen, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick of Washington, D.C., center, and United States Catholic Bishops' Conference President Wilton Gregory of Belleville, Ill., attend a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and US cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File) Credit: Pier Paolo Cito Credit: Pier Paolo Cito

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2003 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., center, joins his fellow clergy in prayer at the end of the opening session of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting in Washington. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2002 file photo, the Rev. Wilton Gregory of Belleville, Ill., president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, right, accompanied by Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, preside over a Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, during the U.S. Bishops National Memorial Mass on the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Terry Ashe, File) Credit: Terry Ashe Credit: Terry Ashe

FILE - In this April 24, 2002 file photo, Washington Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, right, flanked by head of the Pontifical Council for the Laity at the Vatican Cardinal James Francis Stafford, speaks at a news conference at the Vatican concluding a two-day meeting between Pope John Paul II and U.S. cardinals at the Vatican. After an extraordinary meeting sparked by a sex abuse scandal, American Roman Catholic leaders agreed to make it easier to remove priests guilty of sexually abusing minors - but they stopped short of a zero-tolerance policy to dismiss all abusive priests. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File) Credit: Santiago Lyon Credit: Santiago Lyon

FILE - In this May 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinals William Henry Keeler, left, Archbishop of Baltimore, Md., and Theodore Edgar McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., leave a major meeting with cardinals from around the world attended by Pope John Paul II in the Synod Hall at the Vatican. The Pontiff called the meeting to examine the challenges of the church in the new millennium. (AP Photo/ Massimo Sambucetti, File) Credit: Massimo Sambucetti Credit: Massimo Sambucetti

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2001 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington, D.C., shakes hands with Pope John Paul II during the General Audience with the newly appointed cardinals in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. McCarrick was one of the three Americans on a record list of 44 new cardinals who were elevated in a ceremony at the Vatican on Feb. 21, 2001. (AP Photo/Massimo Sambucetti, File) Credit: Massimo Sambucetti Credit: Massimo Sambucetti

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop of Washington D.C., wearing the three-cornered biretta hat, embraces Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. In a sunlit ceremony of ancient ritual in St. Peter's Square, Pope John Paul II installed a record number of cardinals - 44 new princes of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2001 file photo, Cardinal-designate Theodore E. McCarrick, right, is congratulated by Cardinal William Keeler of Baltimore before a Sunday evening Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Pope John Paul II elevated McCarrick, the current archbishop of Washington, to cardinal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2000 file photo, President Bill Clinton presents Archbishop Theodore Edgar McCarrick of Newark, N.J. with a 2000 Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights during a Human Rights Day ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File) Credit: Ron Edmonds Credit: Ron Edmonds

FILE - In this April 18, 2005 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick attends a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, as the cardinals who will elect a new Pope made their last public appearance before sequestering themselves inside the Sistine Chapel later in the day. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists packed St. Peter's Basilica and the square to take a last glimpse at the cardinals who elected the next head of the Roman Catholic Church during the Conclave. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File) Credit: Pier Paolo Cito Credit: Pier Paolo Cito

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2000 file photo, Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, who heads the archdiocese for the U.S. military, speaks with a guest during Cardinal John O'Connor's 80th birthday party dinner at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File) Credit: Stuart Ramson Credit: Stuart Ramson

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1988 file photo, President Ronald Reagan, center, and Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, right, attend a Republican party campaign stop in West Orange, N.J. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the Vatican is taking the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, who was defrocked in 2019 after the Vatican determined that years of rumors that he was a sexual predator were true. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) Credit: Barry Thumma Credit: Barry Thumma