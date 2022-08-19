BreakingNews
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again
ajc logo
X

Vatican cardinal terms assault allegations false, defamatory

FILE - Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet attends a Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on March 12, 2013. A preliminary church investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cardinal Marc Ouellet by a Canadian woman has concluded the case doesn’t warrant further investigation. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement responding to reports that Ouellet was one of several people named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, which he used to run, alleging several priests of sexual abuse or assault.. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet attends a Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on March 12, 2013. A preliminary church investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cardinal Marc Ouellet by a Canadian woman has concluded the case doesn’t warrant further investigation. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement responding to reports that Ouellet was one of several people named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, which he used to run, alleging several priests of sexual abuse or assault.. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Vatican cardinal accused in a class-action lawsuit in Canada of sexual assault against a woman has denied any inappropriate behavior

ROME (AP) — The Vatican cardinal accused in a class-action lawsuit in Canada of sexual assault against a woman on Friday denied any inappropriate behavior and said he would vigorously fight the “false” and “defamatory” accusations if the case proceeds.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet issued his own statement via the Vatican press office a day after the Holy See said a preliminary church investigation into the woman's allegations determined the case didn't warrant further investigation or canonical trial.

The back-to-back statements were responding to lawyers in Quebec who recently filed a class-action compliant by 101 alleged victims accusing 88 prelates of sexual abuse and assault over decades.

Ouellet, who headed the Quebec archdiocese from 2002-2010, was accused by a woman identified only as “F” of several alleged incidents of unwanted touching, including sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at a 2010 event in Quebec City.

In the statement, Ouellet termed the accusations “false.”

“I firmly deny having made inappropriate gestures against her person and consider the interpretation and diffusion of these accusations as sexual aggression to be defamatory,” he said. If the lawsuit proceeds “I intend to actively participate so that the truth is established and my innocence is recognized."

In 2010, Ouellet became prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops, which is in charge of the world's bishops. In that job, he oversees church investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving bishops or cardinals with adults.

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna posts bond following Gwinnett DUI arrest1h ago
New law means big relief for small budgets of Medicare patients
6h ago
Superintendent candidates deliver contrasting views of Georgia schools
20h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
21h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
21h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
19h ago
The Latest
Sweden: 2 wounded in shopping center shooting
6m ago
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
12m ago
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
15m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top