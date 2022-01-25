Vatican cardinal complains prosecutors asked about sex life

The tribunal has also repeatedly ordered prosecutors to hand over all evidence after defense attorneys complained they couldn’t properly defend their clients without it. Six months into the trial, prosecutors have still held onto some evidence, turning over edited portions of videotaped interrogations and a fraction of the emails, text messages and other informational evidence that they had seized.

On Tuesday, tribunal president Giuseppe Pignatone gave prosecutors one more deadline to make the forensic copies available to the defense by Monday, after Becciu’s lawyers said they had received only 16 of 255 pieces of evidence seized.

Becciu’s lawyers also raised an objection to the behavior of prosecutors during a November 2020 interrogation of their prime suspect turned star witness, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, a longtime Becciu deputy. During the session, prosecutor Alessandro Diddi pressed Perlasca about whether Becciu was having intimate relations with Marogna.

According to a transcript, Perlasca denied anything untoward. But Diddi persisted, noting that a famous Italian television comedian had done a skit suggesting that Marogna was Becciu's lover, and wondering why Becciu hadn’t sued him if it were false.

According to Becciu’s lawyers, Diddi’s line of questioning violated the Vatican’s procedural code, which forbids interrogating witnesses about the morality of others.

Diddi, for his part, defended his behavior.

“I am tranquil about the work we have done," he told the court.

Pignatone set the next trial date for Feb. 18, at which point the newly re-indicted suspects would re-join the trial and the court would consider the defense objections raised to date.