Vasilevskiy stops 32, Lightning top Panthers 3-1 in Game 2

The Lightning are 28-0-0 this season — including both games of this series — when leading after two periods, and have won 41 such games going back to last season and their run to the Stanley Cup.

A couple of bounces — one off a Panther, the other off a post — staked Tampa Bay to a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Stamkos, who missed the final 16 games of the regular season, got his third point of the series and first goal since April 8 when he was credited with the opening score. Tampa Bay broke out on a play where Florida’s Markus Nutivaara fell down, and Stamkos wound up being part of a 2-on-1 in front of the Panthers net.

Alex Killorn fed a pass across the slot to Stamkos, Driedger slid to his right, and Stamkos tried to send the puck back to Killorn. It never got there, nor did it have to; sliding Florida defenseman Anton Stralman deflected the puck into the net for a 1-0 Lightning lead.

Palat made it 2-0 later in the first, the lucky recipient of a puck that just happened to come his way. Brayden Point tried to beat Driedger over the left shoulder; his shot hit the post and caromed to Palat, who had open twine to shoot at for the second goal.

Marchment got free in the slot and tipped home a pass from Carter Verhaeghe to get Florida on the board with 5:39 left in the second.

But the Panthers never got the equalizer, and Gourde's easy one sealed matters for the Lightning.

COACH FLO

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has been to a few games this season and helped the Panthers out a couple ways Tuesday night, first by taping a pregame hype video for the crowd and then by waving a rally towel as fans roared in the second period. Marchment’s goal came about 3 minutes later.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tampa Bay was 21-7-0 at home this season, but Florida was the only team to beat the Lightning twice in their rink.

NO BENNETT

Florida played without Sam Bennett, suspended for Game 2 by the NHL because of his boarding penalty against Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman on Sunday night.

PANTHERS’ WOES

It was the 50th playoff game in Florida’s franchise history. The Panthers went 9-3 in their first 12 postseason contests. They’re 10-28 since.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Yanni Gourde (37) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turns away the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, left, during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) is sent to the boards while going for the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment reacts after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) go for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) goes against the boards as he chased the puck with Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) defends during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers fans cheer during the second period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky