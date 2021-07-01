Vasilevskiy, Price put on a show early in Cup Final Game 2

Price finished with six saves and Vasilevskiy 13 to go along with chants of “Va-sy! Va-sy!” from the crowd of over 18,000 at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy made an early stop when Montreal’s Nick Suzuki found space in tight and got his right shoulder on a shot by Cole Caufield a little later.

Price was at his best on two successful penalty kills after the Canadiens streak ended at 32 late in Game 1. He also was fortunate when playoff leading goal-scorer Brayden Point missed the net high and wide off a rush just after Vasilevskiy's save on Suzuki.