VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich's record in win over Spurs

After Dejounte Murray cut San Antonio’s deficit to 91-86 three minutes into the final quarter, Toronto went on an 8-0 run to regain control.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points for San Antonio, and Murray added 25 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Spurs have lost five of six games.

Murray exited with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter after colliding heads with Khem Birch. Birch appeared to take the blow to his mouth and Murray immediately pressed a towel to his brow after play was stopped. Murray and Birch both walked to the locker room after the play. Murray returned but Birch did not.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto remains seventh in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games in front of Brooklyn and 3 1/2 on Atlanta. The Nets and the Hawks were both idle Wednesday. … VanVleet was listed as questionable with a sore right knee but was cleared prior to warmups. … F OG Anunoby missed his eighth straight game after fracturing his right ring finger. Anunoby is averaging career-highs with 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Spurs: San Antonio is 12th in the West with 16 games remaining. The Spurs are 3 games behind New Orleans and 4 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers. … Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV returned after missing Monday’s game with an undisclosed illness unrelated to Covid-19. … Keita Bates-Diop missed Monday’s game with an undisclosed illness and sat out the Raptors’ game with a sore lower back. … Rookie guard Josh Primo missed the game with an undisclosed illness. … Josh Richardson received a technical foul with 1:53 remaining from Ed Malloy. Richardson flailed his right arm in anger after Malloy called a defensive foul against him near midcourt against Siakam.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Phoenix on Friday night.

Spurs: Host Utah on Friday night.

Caption San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) chase the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray walks off the court after he was hurt during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, and Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)