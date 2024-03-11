Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant, revealing baby bump at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vanessa Hudgens opened the Oscars red carpet pre-show with news of her own: She's expecting.

The 35-year-old actor-singer turned to the side, revealing a baby bump under her strapless, long-sleeved black gown on Sunday night.

During the 30-minute show she hosted on ABC, Hudgens accepted congratulations from various celebrities on the impending birth of her first child.