X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vandersloot latest star to join New York Liberty

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.

Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she'd play in New York.

The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title.

Vandersloot had announced late Tuesday on social media that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.

Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey.

They were two of the biggest names in free agency that were expected to change teams. Vandersloot’s former teammate Candace Parker also left the Sky to go to Las Vegas.

Other big name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner, who said she was returning to Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi, who also is expected to continue her career with the Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike and sister Chiney also are free agents and both are expected to go back to Los Angeles.

Other moves on Thursday included Kalani Brown signing with Dallas.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Braves to hire Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United attempting to change culture by honoring Anton Walkes
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
30m ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
11m ago
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
15m ago
IOC details Russia stance for Olympics, cites human rights
16m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
2h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
7h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top