Vanderbilt freshman Sargent wins NCAA title in playoff

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent walks to the seventh green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Combined ShapeCaption
Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent walks to the seventh green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent curled in a short putt on the first hole of a four-man playoff to become the ninth freshman to win the NCAA individual title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent curled in a short birdie putt on the first hole of a four-man playoff on Monday to become the ninth freshman to win the NCAA individual title.

Sargent didn’t have a birdie during a 4-over 74 at Grayhawk Golf Club, but made the playoff when Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra three-putted for bogey on the par-4 17th. Sargent hit a huge drive on 520-yard, par-4 18th in the playoff and put his second shot six feet below the hole.

Texas senior Parker Coody chipped it close from short left of the green on his birdie try, and North Carolina senior Ryan Burnett missed a long birdie putt. After Lopez-Chacarra missed a par putt — he was well left of the green — the stage was set for Sargent.

The Haskins Award finalist from Birmingham, Alabama, slipped the putt in on the left edge, sending a roar through the crowd and his teammates rushing onto the green in celebration. He is the first freshman to win the individual title since Southern California's Jamie Lovemark in 2007.

The four players finished at even-par 280 on Grayhawk's Raptor Course.

Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup missed two short birdie putts on the back nine and three-putted for bogey on No. 18 to miss the playoff by one.

A day after Oklahoma's Patrick Welch shot 63, gusty winds and fast greens gave players fits most of the afternoon. Coody and Burnett moved up the leaderboard by shooting even on a day when seven of 84 players shot under par.

Sargent entered the final individual round with a one-shot lead over Gotterup after both shot 68 in Sunday’s third round.

Sargent labored in the tough conditions through the front nine, finishing with three bogeys and no birdies. He still managed to tie for the lead at 1 under, but a bogey on the par-3 16th dropped him a shot behind Lopez-Chacarra. He parred the last two holes, tying for the lead when Lopez-Chacarra had a three-putt bogey at the 17th.

Burnett, who started the final round four shots back at even par, had three birdies to make the turn at 1-under 34. He went to 1 over with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15, but pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17.

Coody started his final round on No. 10, four shots back, and made the turn in 2-over 37. The Texan reeled off three straight birdies starting on No. 3 to tie Sargent for the lead at 1 under, but closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth to fall one back.

Like Sargent, he ended up in the lead with Lopez-Chacarra’s bogey on 17.

Lopez-Chacarra overcame a triple bogy on the long par-4 seventh and tied Sargent for the lead with a short birdie on the par-4 15th. Lopez-Chacarra moved into the lead by one as the others faltered, but hit his tee shot on the short par-4 17th under a bush.

He managed to chop it out, only to three-putt across the multi-tiered green, setting up the playoff.

Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina tied for the lead heading into Tuesday's team match play. Texas, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Arizona State and Texas Tech also qualified for match play.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra pumps his fist after making birdie on the fifth green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra pumps his fist after making birdie on the fifth green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra pumps his fist after making birdie on the fifth green during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Texas golfer Parker Coody hits from the eighth bunker during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Texas golfer Parker Coody hits from the eighth bunker during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Texas golfer Parker Coody hits from the eighth bunker during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hits from the first fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hits from the first fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Oklahoma State golfer Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hits from the first fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent hits from the their fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent hits from the their fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent hits from the their fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

