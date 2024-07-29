Nation & World News

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fiber lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics
A spectator takes a photo on their phone as athletes ride in a boats along the Seine River during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A spectator takes a photo on their phone as athletes ride in a boats along the Seine River during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Pool Photo via AP)
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fiber lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The scale of the impact is unclear, as is whether it has affected any Olympic activities. The vandalism came after a rson attacks hit train networks around France on Friday, hours before the Olympics opening ceremony.

Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that damage in several regions overnight Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators. She said that led to localized impact on access to fiber lines and fixed and mobile telephone lines.

Paris 2024 Olympics organizers would not immediately comment.

A French police official said at least six of France's administrative departments were affected, which include the region around the Mediterranean city of Marseille, hosting Olympic soccer and sailing competitions.

Telecom operators Bouygues and Free confirmed their services were affected. French media reports said lines operated by provider SFR also were hit. The parent company of Free said its teams are mobilized to restore services.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What we know so far about the attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympics opening ceremony saw no major reported issues, French official says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris barricades start to come down after opening ceremony on the Seine, but many still...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics
The Latest
Russia says it stopped a drone barrage on its soil while it pushes for a breakthrough in...15m ago
Biden unveils plan for Supreme Court changes, says US stands at 'breach' as public...21m ago
Triathlon cancels Olympic swim training for the second day over poor water quality in the...35m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches
How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her