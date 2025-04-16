Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Vance will travel to Italy and India with his family to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites

Vice President JD Vance and his family will travel to Italy and India this week and next to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites
Vice President JD Vance watches as President Donald Trump welcomes the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance watches as President Donald Trump welcomes the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President JD Vance and his family will travel to Italy and India this week and next to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites.

Vance's office said Wednesday his trip from Friday to April 24 will include visits to Rome and New Delhi along with the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra.

The trip comes as Vance has taken on a prime role in the White House's engagements abroad. The Republican vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, traveled to Greenland last month, and he went to Paris and Munich in February.

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first foreign trip in May to Saudi Arabia.

In Rome this week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, will also meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to his office, and is expected to participate in ceremonies around Easter Sunday.

Vance's visit to India marks his first trip to the country, which has added significance for the second family. Usha Vance is the daughter of immigrants from South India.

While in India next week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with Trump at the White House in February.

Vice President JD Vance arrives before President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks to the reporters at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Credit: AP

Top Trump officials will hold talks with Europeans on the Russia-Ukraine war

15m ago

Iran's president accepts resignation of 2015 nuclear deal figure as UN atomic chief due in Tehran

Tehran says next round of Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman after Rome named by officials

The Latest

Customers shop televisions at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Retail sales rise 1.4% in March as shoppers stock up on big ticket items ahead of tariffs

2m ago

The Trump administration can't end billions in grants for climate-friendly projects, a judge says

7m ago

Weinstein’s lawyers want him hospitalized instead of in jail during #MeToo retrial

8m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.

2h ago