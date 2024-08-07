Vance jokes he's checking out his future VP plane while overlapping with Harris at Wisconsin airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he had a "bit of fun" Wednesday trying to catch up with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on an airport tarmac the two shared as part of dueling campaign travels.

"I just wanted to check out my future plane," he joked with reporters after walking off former President Donald Trump's campaign plane and walking straight over to Air Force Two, which had landed with the vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why she refuse to answer questions from the media," Vance said, jabbing at Harris for not having conducted an extended interview or full press conference since she began her campaign July 21 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid. "I at least have enough respect for you all and for the American people to come and talk to you and answer questions."