Van Halen's California hometown plans memorial to guitarist

One person pressed the city to preserve the concrete where a teenage Eddie Van Halen wrote his name in the sidewalk outside a liquor store.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962. The band Van Halen formed about a decade later with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. They all grew up in the Pasadena area.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen propelled his band to the top of the charts starting in the late 1970s with their self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

FILE - This Oct. 6, 2020, file photo shows flowers and candles placed at the name Van Halen, etched in concrete at the corner of Allen and Villa done by the two brothers Eddie and Alex when they were in their young years in Pasadena, Calif. Eddie Van Halen's Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it's still unclear what form the tribute will take. The Pasadena City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon who died of cancer Oct. 6, 2020, at age 65. (AP Photo/Andrew Dalton,File) Credit: Anthony Dalton Credit: Anthony Dalton