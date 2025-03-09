Valentino's Michele upends high fashion by setting Paris show inside staged public toilets

The looks — from toilet flush to the camera flash

Models emerged from toilet cubicles, some stopping to inspect their faces in the mirrors, blurring the line between personal and performative. The clothes were pure theatricality: caps, hoods, and dark shades concealing the face, while sheer nude tops exposed breasts and the intimacy of the body, a direct contrast between covering up and revealing.

Michele’s designs are characterized by a kaleidoscopic mix of times and cultures, blending elements from different historical periods to create a unique aesthetic. He considers himself an “art archaeologist,” exploring how adornment and embellishment have evolved over the centuries.

One striking example: intricately embroidered lingerie with an opulent silken bust and stiff Victorian collar, its crotch flap left provocatively undone, as if the model had to rush to the restroom. Baroque motifs and 18th-century ruffles clashed with oversized, washed-out denim jeans, while his signature maximalist mix of leopard print, faux fur, and tweed created a tension—like the most opulent thrift store imaginable.

There were so many styles, they defied description. And that was the point. The overloaded looks were intentional, a singular vision of excess that defines Michele’s aesthetic and cements his legacy as a designer who refuses to conform.

Fashion’s most talked-about restroom break

The audience buzzed with excitement. “He’s upending Valentino in the same way Demna did at Balenciaga,” one front-row guest remarked. The applause was loud, the reaction immediate. This wasn’t just a collection, it was a statement, disruptive and irreverent, pulling a classical house into new, unexpected territory.

What Michele says — no privacy, no problem

Michele framed the show as a meditation on identity and intimacy. He described the public toilet as a “counter-place” that blurs the distinction between public and private, intimacy and exposure, calling it “a space where the ritual of caring for intimacies" exists. For him, it is a “proudly political” setting in its ability to subvert classification.

With this, Michele proved that his fashion isn’t just about dressing up — it’s about the push and pull of identity, the tension between concealment and exposure. And above all, storytelling at its most provocative.

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP