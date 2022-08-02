ajc logo
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.

In November, Schmitt will be opposed by Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary. Both also face a challenge from a well-funded independent, John Wood, who has the financial backing of former Sen. John Danforth.

With nearly 90% of results in, Schmitt had more votes than his nearest two competitors — U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Greitens — combined, turning what was expected to be a tight race into a blowout.

“I’m proud of my working-class roots, and I’m going to Washington to fight for working families, defeating socialism, and leading the fight to save America,” Schmitt said in his victory speech in suburban St. Louis.

Greitens told a downcast crowd in another St. Louis suburb to “go home with strength and pride.”

"God has a plan,” Greitens said. “It doesn’t always work on our timeline, but it does work on his. Sometimes we have to practice patience.”

Greitens resigned four years ago following a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped and a legislative investigation that could have led to impeachment hearings. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run.

Schmitt defeated a field that also included Hartzler, U.S. Rep. Billy Long and Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

Voter Darrel Durham, a 63-year-old heavy equipment operator from Columbia, said he thinks Schmitt can bring a new voice to Washington.

“I like all of his positions on draining the swamp,” Durham said.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump expressed support for “ERIC,” presumably meaning either Schmitt or Greitens, without picking between them. Comedian and Navy veteran Eric McElroy was also on the ballot in the GOP primary.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote.

Voter Richard Greenup, a 66-year-old computer programmer from Columbia, said he wants “somebody that’s going to support Trump” and that he chose Schmitt over Greitens because, “good or bad, Schmitt, I don’t think, has that baggage.”

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes scholar, had been governor for a year when in January 2018 he confirmed a TV report about a 2015 extramarital affair. He was subsequently charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nude photo of the woman and using it to keep her quiet. That charge was dropped months later amid allegations that the chief investigator and local prosecutor mishandled the investigation.

Greitens, 48, says he was the victim of a political hit.

He faced a second charge accusing him of illegally using a donor list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. That was dropped when he resigned in June 2018 after the Missouri House began an impeachment investigation.

Greitens has denied the abuse allegations from his ex-wife that she made in an affidavit in a child custody case. She cited one instance where he allegedly slapped their then-3-year-old son's face and yanked him by the hair. In another, she accused him of pushing her to the ground.

Greitens also drew criticism for a June campaign video showing him brandishing a shotgun and declaring he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in name only.

Schmitt, 47, has gained attention for lawsuits that critics contend are politically motivated. He sued China over the coronavirus; school districts over mask mandates; and the city of St. Louis over its plan to provide $1 million for women to travel out of state for abortions.

“I’ve always been a fighter and as your attorney general I have fought in court to protect our those liberties,” Schmitt said in his victory speech, citing mask and vaccine mandates, among other things.

Valentine, 65, is the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chair and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the St. Louis-based company into the world’s largest beermaker. The brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Valentine said she entered the race after witnessing the “division in our country and the vitriol in our politics.”

“After hundreds of career politicians, it’s time for a nurse in the Senate," Valentine said in a victory speech.

Bob Westlake, 67, and his wife, Mary Jo, 69, both voted for Valentine. The Chesterfield couple liked her push for better health care coverage.

“Health care is a big deal to us,” Bob Westlake said, adding that they have a daughter with a chronic illness and that he and his wife are on Medicare.

Kunce, 39, lost despite the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders. Kunce served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. Like Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Kunce fashioned himself as a populist.

Wood's entry into the race created new drama. Wood, 52, is a lifelong Republican, former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the U.S. House committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Danforth's PAC has pledged to spend up to $20 million in support of Wood's campaign.

___

Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri. Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City, Missouri.

Trudy Busch Valentine, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, poses for a picture on May 5, 2021. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

Credit: Hillary Levin

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens applies an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in Missouri's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Innsbrook, Mo. Greitens is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate being vacated Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Lucas Kunce, a candidate who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, waves to people along West Florissant Ave. during the Dellwood Juneteenth Parade and Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Dellwood, Mo. Kunce brings a Marine swagger and a grassroots populism that appeals to some, particularly in outstate Missouri. He has raised more money than any other candidate — Democrat or Republican — in each of the last four quarters. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: David Carson

A supporter of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens watches during an election-night watch party for Greitens in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a concession speech in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during a watch party at the close of Missouri's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a concession speech in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during a watch party at the close of Missouri's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a concession speech in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during a watch party at the close of Missouri's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a concession speech in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during a watch party at the close of Missouri's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Chesterfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Tim Meadows chats with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at a watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall, in St. Louis, for Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Hillary Levin

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens greets supporters as he head into his polling place to vote in Missouri's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Innsbrook, Mo. Greitens is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate being vacated Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

