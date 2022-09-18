ajc logo
Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Framber Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBIs each to help the Houston Astros to an 11-2 rout of the Oakland Athletics

HOUSTON (AP) — Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.

“It is a lot of calm, a lot of confidence and a lot of maturity from him," Maldonado said. “He knows what he can do good. Listening more and taking pride in the work, less emotional on the mound. So I’ve seen a lot of stuff going into (his growth)."

Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Maldonado had four RBIs apiece in the Astros' 11-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Alvarez, who ranks second in the AL with 37 homers, drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning. He tacked on an RBI double in the sixth.

Alvarez extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games. He piled up nine hits, four homers and nine RBIs in the series, helping Houston take three of four.

Valdez (16-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to pass Jacob deGrom (24 in 2018) for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season in MLB history. Valdez, who threw his first career shutout in his last start, is 15-4 during his streak, which began April 25.

“It’s one of those things that just goes down on your résumé, and to be able to have a record like that does mean a lot for me," he said through a translator.

Valdez's career-high 16 wins rank second in the AL behind teammate Justin Verlander (17) and his 2.57 ERA is sixth.

Manager Dusty Baker raved about the consistency Valdez has brought to the team this season.

“That’s a remarkable streak," Baker said. “There have been some some great pitchers that he surpassed by breaking this record and I’m just glad that he accomplished it and we won the ballgame."

Maldonado tied a career high with his first four-hit game since 2015, and he scored four times for the first time in his 12-year career. He singled three times before smacking a three-run homer to left with two outs in the seventh.

Oakland rookie Ken Waldichuk (0-2) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fifth career start.

Dermis Garcia hit a two-run double in the sixth, but the Athletics couldn’t get much else going offensively as they lost for the fourth time in six games.

“This team has competed all year," manager Mark Kotsay said. “We fight. We have shown that. We’re playing some good baseball teams right now that are going to be in the postseason. ... It’s a test, and we are going to continue to grind."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. INF Jordan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the roster. Diaz made his major league debut and got his first hit on a single with one out in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Athletics: JP Sears (2-2, 5.13 ERA) starts Tuesday night for Oakland in the opener of a three-game series against Seattle.

Astros: Luis Garcia (12-8, 4.04 ERA) opposes Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.77) in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first after fielding a hit by Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez smiles as he is applauded by fans during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics after making a Major League Baseball record 25 consecutive quality starts Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

