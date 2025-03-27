Vaccines group Gavi says U.S. has not confirmed it will end funding

GENEVA (AP) — The head of leading vaccines group Gavi alliance said Thursday it has not received confirmation from the U.S. government that it might be losing more than $1 billion in pledged funding as part of a reported proposal by U.S. authorities to cut support for international aid groups.

According to a leaked 281-page spreadsheet issued by the United States Agency for International Aid this week, the U.S. plans to terminate 5,341 awards to dozens of groups it had previously supported, including the Gavi alliance, a global vaccines group that helps immunize more than half the world's children against infectious diseases. The spreadsheet was first reported by The New York Times.

“We have not received a termination notice from the U.S. government,” said Dr. Sania Nishtar, Gavi’s Chief Executive. In a statement on Thursday, Nishtar said Gavi was “engaging with the White House and Congress,” hoping to secure the $300 million approved by Congress for their activities this year, as well as longer-term funding.