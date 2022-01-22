Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

Swedish security police had warned that right-wing extremists might take part in Saturday's protest. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.

A similar demonstration with some 1,000 participants was held also in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The Finnish government authorized local and regional authorities just before Christmas to introduce “extensive and full measures” in response to rising virus cases involving the omicron variant.

The restrictions included limiting or prohibiting events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant service and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure. Restaurants and events are allowed to require vaccine passports.

Police said some 4,000 people marched Saturday through the streets of central Helsinki to protest. A group called World Wide Demonstration organized the demonstration. No unrest or violence was reported to police.

Caption Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Caption Protestors march as they demonstrate against the coronavirus measures including the vaccine pass, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Caption Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 shout slogans during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Demonstrator holds a placard that reads 'No to vaccine pass' in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Demonstrator holds a 'Stop' sign in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against COVID-19 during a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Demonstrators march outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption A demonstrator holds a placard as she talks with police officers outside Downing Street, during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Placards reading 'no vaccine mandates' lie against a wall during an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption People hold placards as they attend an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption People hold placards as they attend an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption People hold placards as they attend an anti vaccines protest, in London, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Protesters take part in an anti-government rally at central Syntagma square in Athens, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Hundreds protesters gathered to protest staff shortages in state heath sector and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters march in front of the parliament during an anti-government rally at central Syntagma square in Athens, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Hundreds protesters gathered to protest staff shortages in state heath sector and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters march in front of the parliament during an anti-government rally at central Syntagma square in Athens, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Hundreds protesters gathered to protest staff shortages in state heath sector and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis