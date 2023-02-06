Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate

The Navy SEALS filed their lawsuit in November of 2021, describing what they saw as a cumbersome 50-step process to apply religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine. Their lawyers have called a “sham” with applications being “categorically denied.”

The Defense Department denied the process was onerous and said the Navy has a compelling interest in requiring vaccinations for personnel who often operate for long periods in “confined spaces that are ripe breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses.”

In January of last year, a federal judge in Texas barred the Navy from taking any action against the Navy plaintiffs for being unvaccinated. A 5th Circuit panel rejected the Biden administration's request to block the judge's order.

But the administration won at least a temporary, partial victory last March when the Supreme Court approved a “partial stay.” The order allowed the Navy to consider the sailors’ vaccination status in making decisions on deployment, assignment and other operational issues while the case plays out.