Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

“I had some conversations at times with guys, I’ll just kind of leave it at that,” he said. “I feel strongly that this is very much a personal choice. Certainly, whatever happened, I was going to respect whatever choice anyone made in that regard.”

The Yankees began the day with a nine-game winning streak and the best record in the majors at 16-6. Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games.

Last week, the Boston Red Sox had to put pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before a four-game series in Toronto. The Red Sox lost three of four.

AL East opponents make three trips across the border each season. The Yankees return to Toronto in June, and again in September.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 do not get paid and do not accrue major league service time.

