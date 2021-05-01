Vaccinated faithful throng Jerusalem church for Holy Fire

The scene at the church was a stark contrast to last year’s, when only a handful of religious leaders held the centuries-old ceremony in a near-empty setting enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel has significantly lifted most restrictions, including mask-wearing in public, after a world-leading vaccination drive. However, air travel to the country remains limited and requiring quarantine.

In normal years, Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter, draw tens of thousands of tourists and pilgrims to holy sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Many countries will be restricting normal Orthodox Easter celebrations. Neighboring Lebanon for example went into a round-the-clock curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus, from Saturday until Tuesday morning. Churches will be allowed to hold Easter mass and prayers only at 30% capacity, and require special permits.

In Egypt, home to the Middle East's largest Christian community, primarily of the Coptic denomination, churches were told to limit attendance to 25% or less.

Worshippers in Cairo’s Coptic cathedral wore face masks and sat a meter apart in pews to mark the start of the celebration on Saturday evening.

For them, the holiday comes at the end of a 55-day fast where no meat, fish or dairy is eaten. This year it partially overlapped with Ramadan, the month-long Muslim fast that lasts from sunup to sundown. The communal rituals and family gatherings around the holy days have sparked worries with some experts that they could lead to wider transmission of the virus.

Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of Christians have gathered in Jerusalem for the ancient fire ceremony that celebrates Jesus' resurrection. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Greek Orthodox nuns wait for the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thousands of Christians have gathered in Jerusalem for the ancient fire ceremony that celebrates Jesus' resurrection. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Coptic Orthodox deacon Micheal Assad listens to a girl during Easter mass, at Holy Cross Church in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 1, 2021. church, in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Coptic Orthodox deacons pray during Easter mass, at Holy Cross Church in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

