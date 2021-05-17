Vacation redux: British tourists return to Portugal beaches

Both Portugal and the United Kingdom have reduced their seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to between three and four. Authorities said that rate was low enough to relax restrictions.
The Portuguese government on Saturday announced that people from European countries with COVID-19 incidence rates below 500 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days can now also make nonessential trips to Portugal. That means most Europeans can travel to Portugal, as long as they can show a negative test.
The U.K. government has put Portugal and 11 other countries on a so-called green list of low-risk territories. British people returning home from those areas don't need to go into quarantine.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:
Passengers of a flight from the United Kingdom arrive at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
Passengers of a flight from the United Kingdom arrive at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
A Algarve tourism authority worker hands out COVID-19 welcome kits containing masks and disinfectant to passengers from the United Kingdom arriving at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
A Algarve tourism authority workers hand out COVID-19 welcome kits containing masks and disinfectant to passengers from the United Kingdom arriving at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
Passengers prepare to board a flight bound for Faro, Portugal, at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, England after the ban on international leisure travel for people in England was lifted following the further easing of lockdown restrictions, Monday May 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Credit: Gareth Fuller
Credit: Gareth Fuller
A Algarve tourism authority workers prepare COVID-19 welcome kits containing masks and disinfectant to hand out to passengers arriving at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
A Algarve tourism authority workers hand out COVID-19 welcome kits containing masks and disinfectant to passengers from the United Kingdom arriving at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
Passengers arriving on a flight from the United Kingdom walk at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
Passengers of a flight from the United Kingdom arrive at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida
Tourism workers wait for passengers of a flight arriving from the United Kingdom at Faro airport, outside Faro, in Portugal's southern Algarve region, Monday, May 17, 2021. British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Credit: Ana Brigida
Credit: Ana Brigida