V-J Day 'Kiss' photo stays on display as VA head reverses department memo that would've banned it

The Veterans Affairs secretary is reversing a department memo that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic “V-J Day in Times Square” photograph showing a Navy sailor kissing a strange woman on the streets of New York at the end of World War II
FILE - People speak next to a famous photograph taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt of a sailor kissing a nurse in New York's Times Square on V-J Day at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on April 14, 2015. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has reversed a department memo shared by a VA undersecretary Tuesday, March 5, 2024, that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic photograph because it “depicts a non-consensual act” and was inconsistent with the department’s sexual harassment policy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: AP

By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans Affairs secretary has reversed a department memo that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic “V-J Day in Times Square” photograph of a Navy sailor kissing a strange woman on the streets of New York at the end of World War II.

Secretary Denis McDonough acted hours after a copy of a memo from a VA assistant undersecretary requesting the photo's removal from all VA health facilities was shared on social media. The memo had said the photo "depicts a non-consensual act" and is inconsistent with the department's sexual harassment policy.

McDonough on Tuesday tweeted out a copy of the image, which appeared in Life magazine, adding, “Let me be clear: This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities.”

Two people familiar with the memo confirmed that it was authentic and said McDonough had never approved it and rescinded it once informed that it had been sent out. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Copies of the memo racked up millions of views on social media, quickly becoming a political lightning rod.

The photo was taken on Aug. 14, 1945, known as V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the United States, as people spilled into the New York City streets from restaurants, bars and movie theaters, celebrating the news. George Mendonsa spotted Greta Friedman, spun her around and planted a kiss. The two had never met.

The photo, by Alfred Eisenstaedt, is called “V-J Day in Times Square” but is known to most people simply as “The Kiss.”

Friedman died in 2016 at age 92. Mendonsa died in 2019 at age 95.

