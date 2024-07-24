Nation & World News

Uzbekistan loses the match but wins over crowd as soccer competition kicks off Paris Olympics

Uzbekistan lost the match but won over the crowd as competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer matches in Paris and Saint-Etienne
Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan lost the match but won over the crowd on Wednesday as competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer matches in Paris and Saint-Etienne.

Uzbekistan fans chanted and danced throughout a 2-1 defeat to Spain, to the rhythm of a furiously fast drum beat at Parc des Princes in western Paris — once the home of French striker Kylian Mbappé when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Toward the end of the game they encouraged large sections of the crowd to clap in unison with their hands raised above their heads, in the style of the Viking Thunder Clap first introduced by Iceland fans at the 2016 European Championship, which was held in France.

There was also an Uzbek version of the popular soccer song “Don't Take Me Home” — accompanied by increasingly fast drumming.

The honor of kicking off the game went to Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov, who played for Italian side Cagliari in Serie A last season. The 29-year-old Shomurodov passed the ball back to a teammate and then applauded. FIFA President Gianni Infantino met players before the game.

The first goal of the Paris Games was scored by Spain right back Marc Pubill in the 29th minute. Shomurodov equalized with a penalty late in the first half for his 41st international goal, drawing wild celebrations from Uzbekistan fans.

Argentina, playing without Lionel Messi in these Games, also got the ball rolling at 3 p.m. against Morocco in Saint-Étienne at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. It is nicknamed Le Chaudron (The Cauldron) for the fervent atmosphere created by passionate supporters of the local club.

Fans of Morocco and Argentina mingled outside and two Argentina fans held up a flag with a photo of the late Diego Maradona on it, along with the words "El Pibe de Oro" (the Golden Kid) — the affectionate nickname fans called the 1986 World Cup winner.

The game ended 2-2, with striker Soufiane Rahimi scoring twice for Morocco. After the first goal, he was joined by his teammates as they knelt in a prayer pose. Cristian Medina equalized for Argentina in the 16th minute of stoppage time.

There was a joyful atmosphere in the streets leading to Parc des Princes, which is near where Olympic tennis will be played at Roland Garros, home of the French Open.

Around 150 Uzbekistan fans met outside Porte d’Auteuil subway station, waving flags, singing songs and beating a drum as they walked to the stadium accompanied by a light police presence. Uzbekistan fans, perched on the upper tier of the Boulogne section behind one the goals, made the most noise — and started chanting even more loudly immediately after Pubill pounced from close range at the other end to put Spain ahead.

A section of Uzbekistan fans near the touchline danced and chanted “Uz-bek-is-tan” to the sound of the intensely fast drum beat for several minutes at the start of the second half. They made a huge noise when goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov saved Sergio Gomez's penalty with his legs. He was beaten a few minutes later by Gomez's low shot.

Security was set to be much higher outside the same stadium on Wednesday night, when Israel played Mali in Group D amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Eight soccer matches were scheduled for Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony. The rugby sevens also had 12 matches Wednesday, starting at 3:30 p.m., with Australia beating Samoa 21-14 at Stade de France, the national stadium, before host France drew 12-12 with the United States.

Archery and handball also begin play before Friday's opening ceremony, with preliminary action Thursday.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi (9) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Spain's goalkeeper Arnau Tenas fails to stop a penalty from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Spain's Marc Pubill scores his team;'s first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Uzbekistan's Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, left, and teammate Muhammadkodir Hamraliev battle for there ball with Spain's Juan Miranda, right, during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Uzbekistan supporters react as they gather ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Uzbekistan supporters gather ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Spain pose for a team photo ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Police hold back a group of Uzbekistan supporters ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Fans of Argentina hold a flag prior to the Men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Celia Vicente, 68, of Argentina, right, talks with a supporter of Morocco, before the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A supporter reacts ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Uzbekistan supporters react ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Celia Vicente, 68, left, and her daughter Araceli Vicente, 14, of Argentina, walk outside the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, before the Men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A supporter of Morocco cheers before the Men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

FIFA President Giovanni Infantino gestures to members of the Uzbekistan team ahead of the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss, center, celebrates after his assist for Soufiane Rahimi opening goal during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

