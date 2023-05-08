X

Uzbekistan calls snap presidential election for July 9

National & World News
12 minutes ago
Uzbekistan’s leader has called a presidential election for this summer

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Uzbekistan's leader on Monday called a snap presidential election for July, with the announcement coming a week after a constitutional referendum extended the term from five years to seven.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is in his second term, the maximum allowed by the constitution. But the referendum passage allows him to begin the count of terms anew and run for two more, raising the possibility that the 65-year-old leader could stay in office until 2037.

Prior to the referendum, many analysts expected him to begin the count only when his current term would have expired in 2026.

It wasn't immediately clear who would compete in the July 9 presidential election, but Mirziyoyev would have almost no chance of losing. He has dominated Uzbek politics since taking over upon the death in 2016 of longtime leader Islam Karimov.

Mirziyoyev has introduced reforms that eased the draconian policies of Karimov, but the country remains strongly authoritarian with no significant opposition. All registered political parties are loyal to Mirziyoyev.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Smiley N. Pool via AP

The Jolt: No action on guns likely in the wake of more mass shootings4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
4h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
2h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
4h ago

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power
4h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jokic awaits word from league after incident with Suns owner
4m ago
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
10m ago
'Risk it all': Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
39m ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
2h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top