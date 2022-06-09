Uvalde superintendent says district to hire more police

Arredondo has not responded to repeated interview requests and questions from The Associated Press.

The gunman, Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed, according to an official timeline. In the meantime, parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside.

Law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details, and made frequent corrections to previous statements. No information about the police response has been released since the days that followed the attack.

There has also been tension between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.

At the news conference Thursday, Harrell announced plans for which campuses Robb students would attend in the fall. He said there are ongoing discussions about what will become of the site where Robb Elementary is located.

“We will not be going back to that campus in any form or fashion,” he said.