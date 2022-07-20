Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter, Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move to potentially fire the chief follows the release of a damning 80-page report by a Texas House committee that blamed all levels of law enforcement for a slow and chaotic response. The report found that 376 law enforcement officers massed at the school, with more than half coming from state and federal agencies, but that they "failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety."

According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms. The committee report called that decision a “terrible, tragic mistake.”

Body camera footage released by the Uvalde officials shows Arredondo in the hallway trying multiple sets of keys on other classroom doors, but not the one where the massacre took place. The classroom door could not be locked from the inside, but there is no indication officers tried to open the door while the gunman was inside.

“Our thought was: ‘If he comes out, you know, you eliminate the threat,’ correct?” Arredondo told the committee, according to the report. “And just the thought of other children being in other classrooms, my thought was: ‘We can’t let him come back out. If he comes back out, we take him out, or we eliminate the threat.’”

Arredondo, 50, grew up in Uvalde and spent much of his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement in the city. He took the head police job at the school district in 2020 and was sworn in as a member of the City Council in a closed-door ceremony May 31. He resigned from his council seat July 2.

___

Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

The spelling of the police chief’s last name has been corrected in several places in the story.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Combined Shape Caption Parents and family of students hold protest signs during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District where parents addressed the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Combined Shape Caption Parents and family of students hold protest signs during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District where parents addressed the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay