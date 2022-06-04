ajc logo
X

Uvalde 10-year-olds: Smart, funny, loving animals, football

Makenna Elrod's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Combined ShapeCaption
Makenna Elrod's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Family members are mourning the loss of two 10-year-old elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas, and remembering them for the love they showed them

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — She wrote notes to her family, hiding them so that they could be found later and loved to feed animals on the family's ranch. He liked to sit in the back of the school bus so he could talk with other kids.

Family members were having funerals Saturday for the two 10-year-olds, Makenna Elrod and Rojelio Torres. They were among the 19 students killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, along with two teachers.

___

Makenna Lee Elrod

Her family asked in the obituary on the funeral home's website that people attending a celebration of Makenna's life at First Baptist Church wear purple to honor her. The family called her “a light to all who knew her.”

She was full of life and loved softball, gymnastics and singing and dancing, her family said. She was a 4-H Club member who also loved to go to the family ranch with her father.

Family said her smile would light up a room. Her family also remembered her as a natural leader who loved school.

The New York Daily News reported that Makenna gave friendship bracelets to the people closest to her.

“She was beautiful, funny, smart, and amazing,” an aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page. “She had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends so much.”

___

Rojelio Fernandez Torres

Each morning as he boarded the school bus, he'd ask to sit in the back because that is where the "visiting" happens, his school bus driver told The Associated Press. He was "like a bull," funny and charismatic, she said. He loved hot Takis.

He got up at 5:30 a.m. on those mornings to get ready for school, the Wall Street Journal reported. An aunt told San Antonio’s KSAT-TV that Rojelio was intelligent and hardworking.

His family described him in the obituary on the funeral home's website as outgoing and “always eager to help.” Rojelio loved being outside, and his hobbies included Pokemon and playing football and video games. “He always had a smile on his face.”

“He was a loving person,” another aunt told The New York Times. “He loved his siblings."

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Combined ShapeCaption
Rojelio Torres' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Rojelio Torres' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Combined ShapeCaption
Rojelio Torres' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Combined ShapeCaption
Crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting are seen through a balloon at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting are seen through a balloon at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in last week's school shooting are seen through a balloon at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Sherie Amaya, visiting from San Antonio, Texas, tosses a yellow rose at a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, June 3, 2022, while paying her respects to the victims killed in last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Sherie Amaya, visiting from San Antonio, Texas, tosses a yellow rose at a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, June 3, 2022, while paying her respects to the victims killed in last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Sherie Amaya, visiting from San Antonio, Texas, tosses a yellow rose at a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, June 3, 2022, while paying her respects to the victims killed in last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary21h ago
DeKalb certifies results in contentious commission race
15h ago
Max Fried spins a gem as Braves win three in a row for first time
9h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
12h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
12h ago
Georgia voting touchscreens vulnerable, cybersecurity agency finds
18h ago
The Latest
Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities
10m ago
Mediterranean nations criticize EU solidarity on migrants
13m ago
French Open updates | Swiatek takes 1st set of final 6-1
36m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top