Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

"It’s not something that we take lightly,” Abel said of the decision to shut off electricity. "We know that not having power is a tremendous burden on our customers.”

The Silverado Fire broke out in gusty weather just before 7 a.m. Monday near Irvine, a city of 280,000 about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. According to SoCal Edison's report to state utility regulators, a “lashing wire” that ties a telecommunications line to a supporting cable may have come into contact with a separate 12,000-volt Edison conductor line above.

That blaze and the Blue Ridge Fire farther north in the county, which broke out several hours later in the brushy hills of Yorba Linda, kept more than 70,000 people from their homes Tuesday as winds returned, but not as strongly as the day before when they blew over tractor-trailers and grounded firefighting aircraft.

Two firefighters who battled the Silverado Fire remained in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessey said.

“It’s tough for any firefighter, certainly any fire chief ..., to feel this helpless when you’ve got part of our fire family fighting for their lives,” Fennessey said at a Tuesday news conference.

At least 10 homes were damaged and thousands of homes remained threatened as flames moved toward neighborhoods. There was little containment of the fires, though weather conditions were improving.

The fires moved with extraordinary speed and residents described the fear they felt when told to evacuate and then having to navigate through orange-tinted smoke on traffic-choked roads.

Elizabeth Akhparyan Park and her husband, Tony, initially heeded the warning when smoke darkened their Irvine home even though they couldn't see fire. After joining their three children at her mother’s home in Tustin, they decided to return at night for more keepsakes.

They fled the second time with photo albums and her husband’s violin after seeing flames across the road and hearing police say it was time to go.

“Now I see it, now I’ve got to go,” Park recalled. “The windows were shaking, the upstairs patio had the chairs flying around.”

In Northern California, two dozen wildfires reported since Sunday were rapidly contained without serious damage.

Easing winds allowed PG&E to begin restoring power after the largest of five safety shutoffs this year. At its peak, PG&E cut power to about 345,000 customers — nearly 1 million people — in 34 counties.

The nation’s largest utility said it restored power to more than 228,000 customers and planned to complete the work by Tuesday night after crews do inspections to make repairs and ensure equipment is safe. It received dozens of reports of damage to its equipment, PG&E said.

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,600 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

When the Orange County fires broke out Monday morning, Edison had only cut power to 30 customers in the Santa Clarita Valley north of Los Angeles. As of Tuesday afternoon, some 14,500 of Edison's 5 million customers were without power, Abel said.

A study by the Manhattan Institute last year found that PG&E was far more likely to institute emergency shutoffs — and cut off power to far more people — than Edison in Southern California. PG&E was driven into bankruptcy in January 2019 from the costs of wildfires caused by its equipment.

Jonathan Lesser, an adjunct fellow at the conservative think tank and coauthor of the report, said catastrophic fires caused by failing electric equipment or debris blowing into powerlines are outliers. Some of the largest fires in state history burned this year and were sparked by lightning.

Lesser said preemptive blackouts are like a cheap insurance policy for utilities that don’t have to account for costs to hundreds of thousands of customers who lose power. When the lights go out, many businesses are forced to close, homeowners have to toss spoiled food and vital medical equipment can't be used.

“Obviously, you can say in retrospect that it would have been better if SCE cut power where the line was. But that’s not how risk analysis works,” Lesser said. “You can’t approach this as would have, could have, should have.”

Associated Press reporters Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed.

Firefighters work flames from the Silverado fire atop a hill above homes in Foothill Ranch where a mandatory evacuation is in place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, because of (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

A helicopter flies away after dropping water over the Blue Ridge Fire burning along the 71 state highway Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills, Calif. Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Silverado Fire burns Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Firefighters watch as the Blue Ridge Fire burns along the 71 state highway Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills, Calif. Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter prepares to put out hotspots while battling the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. The fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A helicopter drops retardant on the Silverado wildfire off Santiago Canyon Road where fierce winds have cause problems on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Silverado Fire burns along the 241 State Highway Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter braves gusty winds as heavy smoke from the Silverado Fire fills the air, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter extinguishes hotspots while battling the Olinda Fire in Anderson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The blaze was one of four fires burning near Redding that firefighters scrambled to stop as high winds buffeted Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

The Silverado Fire burns along the 241 State Highway Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

An SUV is parked in the evacuated residential area filled with heavy smoke from the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Len Brongo struggles with smoke from the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Gusting winds carry smoke from the Silverado Fire into residential areas Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A firefighter watches flames from the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Police and firefighters are out in full force on Jeffrey and Portola in Irvine, Calif., where smoke fills the sky from the wind-driven Silverado wildfire on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

This photo from video provided by KNBC-TV shows smoke and flames from the Silverado fire that is threatening areas near Irvine in Southern California's Orange County Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Driven by strong, gusting winds, the fire grew rapidly Mondy morning. (KNBC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Firefighters with Cal Fire are enveloped in smoke as fire from the Green Fire passes by near homes on Hidden Glen Lane and Hidden Hills Road in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Early morning smoke casts an eerie orange cast along Irvine Blvd. near Alton on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, because of (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

The sun is visible through thick smoke generated by the Blue Ridge Fire Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills, Calif. Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

The Blue Ridge Fire burns near homes Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Yorba Linda, Calif. Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong