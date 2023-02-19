X
Lillard takes home the 3-point title at All-Star Saturday

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Damian Lillard represented his school and his brand

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard represented his school and his brand.

And he did them both proud.

The Portland star won the 3-point contest at the NBA's All-Star Saturday, topping Indiana teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the final round.

Lillard wore a Weber State jersey with “Dolla” on the back. Weber State is his college; he performs music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. And when he got the trophy, he had a Blazers warmup shirt on for that moment.

“They say the third time's the charm," said Lillard, who got his first 3-point title in his third try at the event. “And I'm happy that it happened here. It's a perfect situation. I'm happy that I did it in my home, coming back here to Utah."

Lillard won the final round with 26 points. Hield had 25 and Haliburton scored 17.

Lillard played his college games in Ogden, Utah, about a half-hour outside of Salt Lake City. And the historic ramification of finally getting a 3-point title wasn't lost on him.

“The best shooters in the history of our game, most of them have one of these," Lillard said as he held the trophy. “I just wanted to get it done at least one time. And now I have it, so I can retire from it."

Haliburton won the first round with 31 points. Lillard had 26, and Hield had 23.

Eliminated in the first round were Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, Miami’s Tyler Herro, New York’s Julius Randle and Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter.

SKILLS CHALLENGE

Utah got a win to open All-Star Saturday night.

The Jazz — a roster composed of Utah players Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton — won the Skills Challenge on Saturday night, prevailing in two of the three competitions.

“It feels good, especially to do it in front of the home team,” Sexton said.

The Rooks were second, with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. getting 100 points.

“I had a lot of fun just doing that even though we took the L," said Banchero, who was part of the winning squad in Friday's Rising Stars games. “It was really fun getting out there in front of the fans. Skills Challenge, watched that all the time growing up during All-Star Weekend. So being a part of it was great."

The Antetokounmpos were third, with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday — a fill-in for injured Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo — getting shut out.

The Rooks won the team relay for 100 points, after having the best time on a course where teams had to complete a 35-foot outlet pass, do downcourt dribbling, a short jumper, a left corner 3-pointer and then a dunk at the other end.

Next up was the team passing event, won by the Jazz — giving them 100 points — after they were the most accurate in a series of 35-foot outlet passes, 20-foot bounce passes and 25-foot chest passes.

It ended with the Team Shooting event — worth 200 points — with the Jazz prevailing there to clinch the win.

“We did it for Utah, man,” Clarkson said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

