Utah Tech women's hoops coach suspended for 2 games after investigation based on player complaints

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah Tech has suspended women’s basketball coach JD Gustin for two games following an investigation into allegations of misconduct by players.

A private investigator hired by parents of Utah Tech players submitted a report to the university in May alleging that Gustin bullied, physically intimidated and retaliated against players dating back to 2018, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Players also spoke with the Tribune about their allegations and said the athletic department had ignored their complaints.

Utah Tech hired a consulting firm that does workplace investigations to review the complaints.