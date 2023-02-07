Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide

According to a document containing the findings of a police search warrant, a search of Michael Haight’s phone showed he searched Google with the question, “can you hear a gunshot in a house." He also researched how loud 9mm and 40mm guns were.

The findings, first reported by KSL.com, add weight to the notion that the Jan. 4 killings in the small town of Enoch were planned. Relatives said Haight, 42, had also previously taken guns from the home, leaving his wife and mother-in-law unable to defend themselves.