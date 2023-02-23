Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

The pilot program would have let 5,000 patients suffering from mental illnesses including post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety to consume magic mushrooms under a therapist’s supervision. She argued it would add resources to address Utah’s high suicide rates and mental health practitioner shortage.

“It’s just not there yet,” Cox said last week regarding Escamilla's proposed pilot program. “We got there with medical marijuana. I just don’t believe the science is there” regarding psychedelics.

“I think there are some serious consequences and side effects societally as well as as well as medically that I’m just not comfortable with,” said Cox, who is up for reelection next year.

Lawmakers' decision to not advance the proposal without significant discussion comes one year after they greenlit a Republican-sponsored measure creating a task force to study mental illness and the therapeutic use certain drugs including magic mushrooms. In October, the task force released a report that noted the potential benefits of mushrooms, yet recommended Utah wait until the federal Food and Drug Administration complete its fast-tracked drug approval review before taking additional action on psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Psychedelics including magic mushrooms remain illegal on a federal level yet several states including Colorado and Oregon have taken steps to decriminalize their possession or legalize their consumption for therapeutic purposes. Proposals to study psychedelics for therapy have gained traction throughout the Untied States including Republican strongholds like Utah, Texas and Missouri.