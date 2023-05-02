Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

Judge Andrew Stone's decision to grant Planned Parenthood's request will allow the four clinics that provide abortions in Utah to remain licensed to operate fully. The law would have stopped abortion clinics from getting licenses beginning on Wednesday and fazed out existing ones by next year.

In his ruling, Stone called the Utah Legislature’s objective in enacting the ban “nebulous” and agreed to delay implementing the law because Planned Parenthood had presented enough preliminary evidence to suggest it “singles out” abortion clinics without reason.