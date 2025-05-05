Nation & World News
Utah Jazz extend coach Will Hardy's contract through 2031

Will Hardy is being given more time to continue the rebuild of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Will Hardy is being given more time to continue the rebuild of the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz announced Monday that Hardy has signed a contract extension, one that could keep him as head coach through the 2030-31 season. He'll enter his fourth season with the Jazz next fall.

“Will’s leadership has been invaluable to our program,” Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said. "He has established a vision for our players and a strong foundation of core values, competitive habits, and growth mindset. He is one of the brightest young coaches in our league, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him.”

Hardy has gone 85-161 in his first three seasons with the Jazz, missing the playoffs in each of those three years. Utah won 37 games in his first season, 31 in his second and just 17 this season — by far the worst record in franchise history and the worst record in the NBA this season.

The Jazz — who didn't play anyone over the age of 27 in the final weeks of this season and finished the year with the youngest roster in the NBA — clearly understand why that was the case, and the extension shows they're happy with the way Hardy has handled the rebuild.

“I love Utah and the Jazz organization and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to help guide our team,” Hardy said in remarks distributed by the team. “I believe in what we are building. We have a talented group of coaches and people all working to build a championship program for this incredible fan base."

There are some building blocks for this offseason. The Jazz currently have four picks in next month's draft, including two first-rounders, and have a 14% chance — as good as anyone — of winning the lottery and landing the No. 1 overall pick, which most expect will be Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.

The Jazz also have more financial freedom than most teams this summer because of expiring contracts and only one player — Lauri Markkanen — making more than $30 million next season.

“Will is an incredible leader, great communicator — especially with our younger players — and a strong ambassador for this franchise," Jazz governor Ryan Smith said.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy directs his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embrace at the end of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, left, speaks with Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault after an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

