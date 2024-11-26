Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Utah Hockey Club walks to arena after bus gets stuck in Toronto traffic

The Utah Hockey Club said players were forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night
Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save as defenceman Michael Kesselring (7) and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Fraser Minten (39) battle for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save as defenceman Michael Kesselring (7) and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Fraser Minten (39) battle for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club said players were forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night.

The team posted a video on social media of team members walking to Scotiabank Arena, with player Maveric Lamoureux saying the bus was "not moving at all."

Several city streets had been closed during the day for the annual Santa Claus parade.

The Maple Leafs earned their fourth consecutive win by defeating Utah 3-2.

The viral incident prompted Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call the congestion "embarrassing" and "unacceptable," highlighting his government's plan to address the city's gridlock through bike lane legislation.

It wasn’t the first time a Toronto visitor had to ditch their vehicle to make it to an event on time.

In June, former One Direction band member Niall Horan had to walk through traffic to get to his concert at Scotiabank Arena.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Utah Hockey Club centre Logan Cooley (92) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prominent figure from Canada's trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions found...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Scottsdale steakhouse1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NHL referee Mitch Dunning is home and expects to make a full recovery, league says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Injured Joel Embiid, Paul George watch from the 76ers' bench once again
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hong Kong's top court rules in favor of equal inheritance and housing benefits for...7m ago
Police in Bangladesh arrest Hindu leader who leads rallies for minority protection15m ago
Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on first day...20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city inspector general office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves